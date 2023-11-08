Krystal Unwraps New Holiday Steamer Pack Design for the Holidays

As the holidays approach, Krystal Restaurants LLC , the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is getting into the spirit of the season by unveiling a new Holiday Steamer Pack design. The design, adorned in Krystal’s iconic red, mimics the charm of a gingerbread house and showcases its famous slider stuffing recipe.

Starting now, guests can fill the special edition Holiday Steamer Pack with 24 Krystal sliders or Chiks®. For those seeking an enhanced dining experience, the Sackful is also available as a combo, featuring two medium drinks and two medium fries or tots.

The famous slider stuffing was introduced in 2014 and has since been a fan favorite over the holidays. To create the stuffing recipe, guests must purchase two Sackfuls or one Steamer Pack (24 Krystals). The recipe serves between 10 to 15 people and requires 20 of the square burgers. The recipe intentionally leaves an extra four Krystal burgers for the chef, so they can enjoy a little treat for their work in the kitchen. Follow the recipe at krystal.com/turkey-stuffing/ .

The new Holiday Steamer Pack along with other Krystal favorites are available for dine-in, drive-thru, or by ordering online via the Krystal website or app. The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store.

For more information about Krystal, including menu and locations, visit www.Krystal.com .

Source link

More Eat & Drink News