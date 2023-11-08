2023 Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 2

Week 2 of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is here! After a great first week, we have the full weekend schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action during one of the most exciting times of the year.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

1A

Oliver Springs at Greenback

Rockwood at Coalfield

Clay Co. at South Pittsburg

Whitwell at Gordonsville

Eagleville at Moore Co.

Collinwood at McKenzie

Middle College at Dresden

Union City at MASE

2A

Bledsoe Co. at Hampton

Oneida at York Institute

Fayetteville at Smith Co.

East Robertson at Marion Co.

Peabody at Riverside

Milan at Huntingdon

Mitchell at Memphis Business

Oakhaven at Fairley

3A

Kingston at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Austin-East at Alcoa

Sequatchie Co. at Meigs Co.

McMinn Central at Giles Co.

Stratford at East Nashville

Liberty Creek at Fairview

Westview at Dyersburg

Ripley at Covington

4A

Gibbs at Greeneville

Elizabethton at Anderson Co.

Macon Co. at Red Bank

Stone Memorial at Upperman

Station Camp at Pearl Cohn

Marshall Co. at Hardin Co.

Millington at Haywood

Dyer Co. at Melrose

5A

Powell at Sevier Co.

Morristown West at Knoxville West

Clinton at Oak Ridge

Lenoir City at Walker Valley

Centennial at Shelbyville

Tullahoma at Page

Henry Co. at Hendersonville

Beech at Southwind

6A

Bearden at Jefferson Co.

Maryville at Bradley Central

Cookeville at Riverdale

Oakland at Mt. Juliet

Ravenwood at Smyrna

Summit at Brentwood

Collierville at Houston

Bartlett at Germantown

Division II A

Jackson Christian at Columbia Academy

FACS at MTCS

Nashville Christian at Trinity Christian

DCA at Friendship Christian

Division II AA

Davidson Academy at Lausanne

Northpoint Christian at Boyd Buchanan

USJ at CPA

Knoxville Webb at FRA

Division II AAA

Brentwood Academy at McCallie

MBA at Ensworth

Christian Brothers at Baylor

Knoxville Catholic at MUS