2023 Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 2

Week 2 of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is here! After a great first week, we have the full weekend schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action during one of the most exciting times of the year.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
1A
Oliver Springs at Greenback
Rockwood at Coalfield
Clay Co. at South Pittsburg
Whitwell at Gordonsville
Eagleville at Moore Co.
Collinwood at McKenzie
Middle College at Dresden
Union City at MASE
2A
Bledsoe Co. at Hampton
Oneida at York Institute
Fayetteville at Smith Co.
East Robertson at Marion Co.
Peabody at Riverside
Milan at Huntingdon
Mitchell at Memphis Business
Oakhaven at Fairley
3A
Kingston at Gatlinburg-Pittman
Austin-East at Alcoa
Sequatchie Co. at Meigs Co.
McMinn Central at Giles Co.
Stratford at East Nashville
Liberty Creek at Fairview
Westview at Dyersburg
Ripley at Covington
4A
Gibbs at Greeneville
Elizabethton at Anderson Co.
Macon Co. at Red Bank
Stone Memorial at Upperman
Station Camp at Pearl Cohn
Marshall Co. at Hardin Co.
Millington at Haywood
Dyer Co. at Melrose
5A
Powell at Sevier Co.
Morristown West at Knoxville West
Clinton at Oak Ridge
Lenoir City at Walker Valley
Centennial at Shelbyville
Tullahoma at Page
Henry Co. at Hendersonville
Beech at Southwind
6A
Bearden at Jefferson Co.
Maryville at Bradley Central
Cookeville at Riverdale
Oakland at Mt. Juliet
Ravenwood at Smyrna
Summit at Brentwood
Collierville at Houston
Bartlett at Germantown
Division II A
Jackson Christian at Columbia Academy
FACS at MTCS
Nashville Christian at Trinity Christian
DCA at Friendship Christian
Division II AA
Davidson Academy at Lausanne
Northpoint Christian at Boyd Buchanan
USJ at CPA
Knoxville Webb at FRA
Division II AAA
Brentwood Academy at McCallie
MBA at Ensworth
Christian Brothers at Baylor
Knoxville Catholic at MUS