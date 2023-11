November 8, 2023 – An 18-year-old female Belmont University student from New Jersey was critically wounded by a gunshot on Tuesday afternoon in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park.

The gunfire came from public housing across the street. Shaquille Taylor, 29, was shooting at a car when a bullet hit Jillian Ludwig, 18 in the head as she walked on a track in a park across the street.

Taylor is being charged with aggravated assault and evidence with tampering for the shooting.

Source: MNPD