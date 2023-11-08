Veteran’s Day Car Show in Smyrna to Raise Funds for Davis Focus Project

The Davis Focus Project (DFP), a non-profit supporting and enhancing veteran human performance, is holding its first fundraising event, a Car Show on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2023. The Davis Focus Project, 501(c)(3) endeavors to help Veterans achieve peak human performance by using science-based, groundbreaking non-verbal modalities to heal our nation’s heroes from psychological wounds without having to verbally relive their trauma.

Funds raised by the event will benefit the Davis Focus Project’s first Center for Human Performance, named in honor of SFC Roger Waufle to be located near Fort Campbell, home of the 82nd Airborne.

The details of the event are as follows:

Location: 521 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

The show will be hosted by First Community Mortgage (FCM) Cares and the Harpeth Car Club with several vendors and sponsors in attendance including Ferrari, Jax Wax, Overkill Auto Garage, Josh Vaughn Photography, Corsair Detailing, Ceramic Pro, Global Motorsports, Franklin Dodge Jeep Ram, and more.

The Harpeth Car Club will lead a rally to the event to begin the day, followed by the car show competition, and comments by Brandon Davis, chief executive officer and founder of the DFP. The event will culminate in an auction.

“I am so grateful to our sponsors for creating this amazing event for an important cause. As a veteran, having the Middle TN community come together to help men and women heal from trauma related to their combat experience is inspiring”, shared Brandon Davis, chief executive officer, The Davis Focus Project. “We are losing 22 service members a day to suicide; a new approach is critical and that’s exactly what we are offering.”

For more information on the event, please contact fcmcaresadmin@fcmpartners.com.

For more information about the Davis Focus Project, visit www.thedavisfocusproject.com.

About The Davis Focus Project

Brandon D. Davis is the founder of The Davis Focus Project, a Non-Profit for Human Performance. While serving in the Army, Brandon was the Distinguished Honor Graduate of his flight school class and went on to become a Black Hawk instructor pilot in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. Retiring from the military this year, Brandon is the owner of Adrenaline Luxury Rentals, the largest luxury and exotic rental car company in Tennessee, and prior owner and creator of Freedom Flyers Academy in Hopkinsville, KY. Brandon formed The Davis Focus Project after surviving a 3-year deep depression. During this time of hardship, he studied psychology and human performance to devise a plan to recover and regain his resiliency. Realizing how powerful these scientifically proven modalities were in aiding his own recovery, Brandon was inspired to create a Non-Profit to help others in their path to recovery and maximizing human performance. Brandon’s primary focus is The Davis Focus Project, but his long-term ambition is to create The Endocrine Corporation, an umbrella to his future Non-Profit ventures. Brandon is a man of faith and dedicated to serving the community. He prides himself in being direct, honest, efficient and a man of his word. Brandon lives in Nashville, TN with his wife, Chelsea, and his two daughters, Carson and Brittany.