TSU Men’s Basketball Win Season Opener Over Fisk

NASHVILLE – November 6, 2023 – The Tennessee State men’s basketball team kept Fisk to just 33.9 percent shooting from the field on the way to a 76-61 win against the Bulldogs at home Monday.

The Tigers (1-0) had three players score in double figures, led by Christian Brown , who had 16 points. Kinyon Hodges tacked on 14 points and six rebounds and Jason Jitoboh chipped in as well with 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Tennessee State offense was very productive from three point land, making nine threes on 23 attempts. Michael Shanks was the most prolific shooter for the Tigers, draining two treys in the contest.

Tennessee State forced 15 Fisk turnovers while committing only seven themselves in Monday’s game. The Tigers turned those takeaways into 21 points on the offensive end of the floor. Jaylen Jones led the way individually with two steals.

Source: TSU

