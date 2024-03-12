Knecht Wins SEC Player of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Dalton Knecht of the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is the 2023-24 SEC Player of the Year, while Zakai Zeigler is the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, as selected by the league’s head coaches and announced Monday afternoon by the conference office.

Both Knecht and Zeigler also received First Team All-SEC plaudits, while Jonas Aidoo collected Second Team All-SEC distinction. Zeigler and Aidoo were both named among the five SEC All-Defensive Team selections.

This is the fourth time in the last 43 seasons (1981-2024) multiple Tennessee players earned First Team All-SEC status, joining 2018-19, 2013-14 and 2007-08. This is also the third time during that span three Volunteers received first-, second- or (now defunct) third-team accolades, alongside the 2018-19 and 2007-08 campaigns.

