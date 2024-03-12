Two Persons of Interest Wanted in Car Break-ins at Murfreesboro School

March 12, 2024 – Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest wanted for questioning about several vehicle break ins.

On March 5, multiple vehicles were broken into at Prime Rose School on Wendelwood Dr. As parents were dropping off their children at the school and leaving their vehicles unlocked and unattended, surveillance video shows an identified male entering one of the victim’s cars and taking a wallet.

An identified female is seen in surveillance footage using several victim’s credit/debit cards to purchase gift cards at multiple Walgreens in Smyrna and Nashville.

If you can help identify these two people, please contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email his number [email protected].

Source: Murfreesboro Police