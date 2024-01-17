How Much Snow Did Middle Tennessee Get?

The National Weather Service (NWS) has released its snowfall reports from the last few days.
Highest Snowfalls from January 14 – 15, 2024.
*Note from NWS: Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying
equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official
Cheatham County
1 WNW Kingston Springs – 8.0 inches – Lat/Lon 36.10N/87.11W
Davidson County
3 NNE Belle Meade – 9.0 inches – Lat/Lon 36.13N/86.84W
2 WNW Berry Hill – 8.9 inches – Lat/Lon 36.12N/86.80W
1 NE Oak Hill – 8.5 inches – Lat/Lon 36.09N/86.77W
2 ENE Antioch – 7.9 inches – Lat/Lon 36.08N/86.64W
Dickson County
3 NNE Dickson – 8.0 inches – Lat/Lon 36.11N/87.36W
Maury County
7 SSE Spring Hill – 4.8 inches – Lat/Lon 35.64N/86.88W
Robertson County
1 NNW Springfield – 6.0 inches – Lat/Lon 36.51N/86.89W
Rutherford County
5 S Murfreesboro – 6.9 inches – Lat/Lon 35.78N/86.40W
Sumner County
1 W Hendersonville – 8.1 inches – Lat/Lon 36.29N/86.62W
Williamson County
2 W Nolensville 5.5 – inches – Lat/Lon 35.94N/86.68W
Wilson County
1 NNE Green Hill – 8.0 inches – Lat/Lon 36.25N/86.57W
5 SSE Gallatin – 8.0 inches – Lat/Lon 36.30N/86.43W
1 WSW Gladeville – 7.5 inches – Lat/Lon 36.11N/86.42W
