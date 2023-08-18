Hiura’s 20th Homer of Season Secures Nashville Sounds Comeback Win

NASHVILLE – Down three runs in the early stages, the Nashville Sounds (62-52, 22-19) rallied late, riding homers from Patrick Dorrian and Keston Hiura to a 5-4 win over the Charlotte Knights (42-75, 7-35) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
Tomorrow, the Sounds look to push their streak to three wins with Milwaukee’s No. 6 prospect Robert Gasser (7-1, 3.94) on the mound. He’ll face Charlotte right-hander Johan Dominguez (0-0, 0.00), who makes his third start for the Knights. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
- Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez ripped a team-leading two hits tonight, including the game-tying double. He has three extra base hits in his last three contests. Tellez has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 5 with right forearm inflammation and a left ring finger injury.
- Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 15 with the go-ahead home run. During the span, Hiura’s hitting .328 (19-for-58) with three doubles, five homers, 19 RBI and a 1.023 OPS.
- Patrick Dorrian and Keston Hiura are the first pair of Nashville teammates to hit 20 home runs in a season since 2019 when the trio of Matt Davidson (33), Patrick Wisdom (31) and Andy Ibáñez (20) all reached the mark.
- Tonight’s win was Rick Sweet’s 300th with the Nashville Sounds, moving him out of a tie with Frank Kremblas and into sole possession of third place on the franchise’s all-time managerial wins list. He trails only Trent Jewett (320) and Rick Renick (309).
