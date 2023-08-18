OBITUARY: Susie Goins

Mrs. Susie Hodge Goins, age 81, of Smyrna, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 16, 2023. She was born in Jellico, TN to the late Clarence and Dorothy Douglas Hodge. Mrs. Goins was a 1959 graduate of Powell High School and a graduate of Knoxville Business College. She retired as a secretary for the engineering department at Square D. Mrs. Goins loved to cook and entertain her friends and family when they came over. She loved her granddaughters and great-grandchildren and attended all their ball games as she was able. Mrs. Goins was a faithful member of LifePoint Church in Smyrna.

Mrs. Goins is survived by her children, Bobby L. Goins, Jr. and Tammy Sue Espey and her husband Mark; granddaughters, Abbey Thomas and her husband Scott and Ashley Decker and her husband Brad; great-grandchildren, Braylon Decker, Brody Decker, Owen Thomas, and Graclynn Thomas; sisters-in-law, Faye Sundahl and Eddie Hicks and her husband Ray; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bob Goins, and two brothers, Tom Hodge and John Hodge and his wife Pat.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 18, 2023 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at LifePoint Church, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00pm at LifePoint Church, Smyrna. Burial will take place Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:00am in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to LifePoint Missions.

Woodfinchapel.com

More Obituaries