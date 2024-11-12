Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 12, 2024

These are the health scores for November 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Mtsu Football Concessions #3100Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service11/9/2024
Mtsu Football Concession #610077 PO Box. Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service11/9/2024
Mtsu Football Concession #2100Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service11/9/2024
Mtsu Football Concession #4100Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service11/9/2024
Mtsu Football Concession #1100Mtsu football Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service11/9/2024
Mtsu Football Concession #8100Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service11/9/2024
Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio100429 Nissan Dr Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios11/8/2024
Drake's Restaurant902614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/8/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/8/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Paddock Club Spa92150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Drake's Restaurant Bar 21002614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/8/2024
Sports Com Indoor Pool982310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool962130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Bento Sushi at MTSU1001860 Blue Raider Drive Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service11/8/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Adams Place Pool961925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Churrasco Don Juan99599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service11/8/2024
Drake's Restaurant Bar 11002614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/8/2024
Double Tree Hotel Pool961850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Creative Kids Preschool 2 Food Svc1001411 Marymont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/8/2024
MTSU Student Union Catering1001768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service11/8/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool982227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi97149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/8/2024
Vintage Gateway1002107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Creative Kids Preschool 2 CCApproval1411 Merrymont Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities11/8/2024
CoreLife Eatery982330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/8/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool982227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill911144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service11/8/2024
Mexiven Shaved Ice Mobile1001706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service11/8/2024
Mike's Place100101 Kash Ct C La Vergne TN 37086Food Service11/8/2024
Paddock Club Apartment Pool92150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
MTSU Student Union981768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service11/8/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel942227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels11/8/2024
Eagleville School Food Service100300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060Food Service11/7/2024
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool942689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Comfort Inn Suites Pool1003001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Shogun Express94593 South Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service11/7/2024
Red Rover Academy Child CareApproval15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060Child Care Facilities11/7/2024
The Goat Restaurant882355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/7/2024
Spare Time Cafe9995 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service11/7/2024
Mexiven941706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service11/7/2024
The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 2100223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service11/7/2024
Little Legends Academy CCApproval947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities11/7/2024
Poppers & Squeezies Mobile Food Est9810728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service11/7/2024
Embassy Suites Hotel941200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels11/7/2024
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna89400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Holiday Inn1001453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels11/7/2024
Eagleville High School100Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060School Buildings11/7/2024
The Alley on Wheels Mobile Unit100223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service11/7/2024
The Goddard School Kitchen1001720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/7/2024
Taqueria Azteca98305 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service11/7/2024
NUJO Mobile Cafe1003268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service11/7/2024
Smashboro Mobile Food Establishment9910728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service11/7/2024
Curries962108 Medical Center PKWY Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/7/2024
The Goddard School Child CareApproval1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities11/7/2024
Eagleville High School Store100300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060Food Service11/7/2024
Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna87400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Jelena Aestetics100212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios11/7/2024
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool963237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Red Rover Academy Food Service10015480 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060Food Service11/7/2024
Embassy Suites Pool981200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/7/2024
West 22 Tacos732108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/6/2024
Golden Lanzhou Bowls942053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service11/6/2024
Cadence Academy PreschoolApproval2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities11/6/2024
Waffle House 528992210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/6/2024
Chutneys73710 Memorial Blvd Ste 220 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/6/2024
C & W Pizza Mobile Food Estabishment993518 Midland Trail Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service11/6/2024
Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi84517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service11/6/2024
A & M 1981107 Memorial Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/6/2024
The Journey Home100308 W. Castle St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/6/2024
Island to Table Mobile Unit1003013 Canal St. Nolensville TN 37135Food Service11/6/2024
Cadence Academy Preschool Food1002391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service11/6/2024
Residence Inn Hotel971409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels11/6/2024
Wee Care Daycare FS100510 S. Hancock St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service11/6/2024
Sabor Latino #2901935 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service11/6/2024
Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS100220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service11/6/2024
Electric Peach Tattoo Studio100118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios11/6/2024
Bar Louie962615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/6/2024
El Monte Fresh Mexican Food962089 Lascassas Pike Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service11/6/2024
The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC100567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios11/6/2024
Smyrna Elem School Food Service1001001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service11/6/2024
Smyrna Elementary School1001001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings11/6/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool98810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/6/2024
Hampton Inn and Suite Hotel100325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels11/6/2024
Murfreesboro Hotel Partners LLC dba Hilton Garden Inn Hotel981335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels11/6/2024
Blue Coast Burrito100635 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service11/6/2024
Never Better Juice Bar92246 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service11/5/2024
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool98341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools11/5/2024
McDonalds100106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service11/5/2024
Yoki Buffet 168 Inc971145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/5/2024
Mr. Brew's Taphouse985525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service11/5/2024
Fortress Grove Apts Pool923920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools11/5/2024
Patterson Park Swimming Pool98521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools11/5/2024
La Michoacana97810 n w broad st #268 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/5/2024
Wako Japanese Restaurant97740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service11/5/2024
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool98341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools11/5/2024
Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est100902 Grand Oak Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service11/5/2024
The Meat Wagon994107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service11/5/2024
Badd Beans Java Mobile FSE10010728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service11/5/2024
Sub Station II98384 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service11/5/2024
Teriyaki Madness695619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service11/5/2024
Knights Inn1002036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels11/5/2024
Love4Boba Cafe996528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service11/5/2024
Riverdale High School Pool100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools11/5/2024
615 District671950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service11/5/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

