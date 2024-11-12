Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 12, 2024

These are the health scores for November 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Mtsu Football Concessions #3
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service
|11/9/2024
|Mtsu Football Concession #6
|100
|77 PO Box. Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service
|11/9/2024
|Mtsu Football Concession #2
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service
|11/9/2024
|Mtsu Football Concession #4
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service
|11/9/2024
|Mtsu Football Concession #1
|100
|Mtsu football Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service
|11/9/2024
|Mtsu Football Concession #8
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service
|11/9/2024
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|100
|429 Nissan Dr Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|11/8/2024
|Drake's Restaurant
|90
|2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Paddock Club Spa
|92
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Drake's Restaurant Bar 2
|100
|2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|98
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|96
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Bento Sushi at MTSU
|100
|1860 Blue Raider Drive Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Adams Place Pool
|96
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Churrasco Don Juan
|99
|599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Drake's Restaurant Bar 1
|100
|2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|96
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Creative Kids Preschool 2 Food Svc
|100
|1411 Marymont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|MTSU Student Union Catering
|100
|1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|98
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|97
|149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Vintage Gateway
|100
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Creative Kids Preschool 2 CC
|Approval
|1411 Merrymont Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities
|11/8/2024
|CoreLife Eatery
|98
|2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|98
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill
|91
|1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Mexiven Shaved Ice Mobile
|100
|1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Mike's Place
|100
|101 Kash Ct C La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Paddock Club Apartment Pool
|92
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|MTSU Student Union
|98
|1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|94
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|11/8/2024
|Eagleville School Food Service
|100
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|100
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Shogun Express
|94
|593 South Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Red Rover Academy Child Care
|Approval
|15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Child Care Facilities
|11/7/2024
|The Goat Restaurant
|88
|2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Spare Time Cafe
|99
|95 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Mexiven
|94
|1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 2
|100
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Little Legends Academy CC
|Approval
|947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities
|11/7/2024
|Poppers & Squeezies Mobile Food Est
|98
|10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Embassy Suites Hotel
|94
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|11/7/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|89
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Holiday Inn
|100
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|11/7/2024
|Eagleville High School
|100
|Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|School Buildings
|11/7/2024
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Unit
|100
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|The Goddard School Kitchen
|100
|1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Taqueria Azteca
|98
|305 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|NUJO Mobile Cafe
|100
|3268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Smashboro Mobile Food Establishment
|99
|10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Curries
|96
|2108 Medical Center PKWY Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|The Goddard School Child Care
|Approval
|1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities
|11/7/2024
|Eagleville High School Store
|100
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna
|87
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Jelena Aestetics
|100
|212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|11/7/2024
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|96
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Red Rover Academy Food Service
|100
|15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Embassy Suites Pool
|98
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|West 22 Tacos
|73
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Golden Lanzhou Bowls
|94
|2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Cadence Academy Preschool
|Approval
|2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities
|11/6/2024
|Waffle House 528
|99
|2210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Chutneys
|73
|710 Memorial Blvd Ste 220 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|C & W Pizza Mobile Food Estabishment
|99
|3518 Midland Trail Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi
|84
|517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|A & M 1
|98
|1107 Memorial Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|The Journey Home
|100
|308 W. Castle St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Island to Table Mobile Unit
|100
|3013 Canal St. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Cadence Academy Preschool Food
|100
|2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Residence Inn Hotel
|97
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|11/6/2024
|Wee Care Daycare FS
|100
|510 S. Hancock St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Sabor Latino #2
|90
|1935 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS
|100
|220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Electric Peach Tattoo Studio
|100
|118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|11/6/2024
|Bar Louie
|96
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|El Monte Fresh Mexican Food
|96
|2089 Lascassas Pike Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC
|100
|567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios
|11/6/2024
|Smyrna Elem School Food Service
|100
|1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Smyrna Elementary School
|100
|1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings
|11/6/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/6/2024
|Hampton Inn and Suite Hotel
|100
|325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|11/6/2024
|Murfreesboro Hotel Partners LLC dba Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
|98
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|11/6/2024
|Blue Coast Burrito
|100
|635 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Never Better Juice Bar
|92
|246 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|98
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|11/5/2024
|McDonalds
|100
|106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Yoki Buffet 168 Inc
|97
|1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Mr. Brew's Taphouse
|98
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|92
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|11/5/2024
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|98
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|11/5/2024
|La Michoacana
|97
|810 n w broad st #268 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Wako Japanese Restaurant
|97
|740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|98
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|11/5/2024
|Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est
|100
|902 Grand Oak Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|The Meat Wagon
|99
|4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Badd Beans Java Mobile FSE
|100
|10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Sub Station II
|98
|384 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Teriyaki Madness
|69
|5619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Knights Inn
|100
|2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels
|11/5/2024
|Love4Boba Cafe
|99
|6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Riverdale High School Pool
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|11/5/2024
|615 District
|67
|1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
