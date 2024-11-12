Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 12, 2024

These are the health scores for November 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Mtsu Football Concessions #3 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service 11/9/2024 Mtsu Football Concession #6 100 77 PO Box. Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service 11/9/2024 Mtsu Football Concession #2 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service 11/9/2024 Mtsu Football Concession #4 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service 11/9/2024 Mtsu Football Concession #1 100 Mtsu football Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service 11/9/2024 Mtsu Football Concession #8 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service 11/9/2024 Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio 100 429 Nissan Dr Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 11/8/2024 Drake's Restaurant 90 2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/8/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Paddock Club Spa 92 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Drake's Restaurant Bar 2 100 2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/8/2024 Sports Com Indoor Pool 98 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 96 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Bento Sushi at MTSU 100 1860 Blue Raider Drive Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service 11/8/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Adams Place Pool 96 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Churrasco Don Juan 99 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 11/8/2024 Drake's Restaurant Bar 1 100 2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/8/2024 Double Tree Hotel Pool 96 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Creative Kids Preschool 2 Food Svc 100 1411 Marymont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/8/2024 MTSU Student Union Catering 100 1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service 11/8/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 98 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 97 149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/8/2024 Vintage Gateway 100 2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Creative Kids Preschool 2 CC Approval 1411 Merrymont Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities 11/8/2024 CoreLife Eatery 98 2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/8/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 98 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill 91 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 11/8/2024 Mexiven Shaved Ice Mobile 100 1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 11/8/2024 Mike's Place 100 101 Kash Ct C La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 11/8/2024 Paddock Club Apartment Pool 92 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 MTSU Student Union 98 1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service 11/8/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel 94 2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 11/8/2024 Eagleville School Food Service 100 300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service 11/7/2024 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 94 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 100 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Shogun Express 94 593 South Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 11/7/2024 Red Rover Academy Child Care Approval 15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Child Care Facilities 11/7/2024 The Goat Restaurant 88 2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/7/2024 Spare Time Cafe 99 95 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 11/7/2024 Mexiven 94 1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 11/7/2024 The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 2 100 223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 11/7/2024 Little Legends Academy CC Approval 947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities 11/7/2024 Poppers & Squeezies Mobile Food Est 98 10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 11/7/2024 Embassy Suites Hotel 94 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 11/7/2024 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 89 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Holiday Inn 100 1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 11/7/2024 Eagleville High School 100 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060 School Buildings 11/7/2024 The Alley on Wheels Mobile Unit 100 223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 11/7/2024 The Goddard School Kitchen 100 1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/7/2024 Taqueria Azteca 98 305 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 11/7/2024 NUJO Mobile Cafe 100 3268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 11/7/2024 Smashboro Mobile Food Establishment 99 10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 11/7/2024 Curries 96 2108 Medical Center PKWY Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/7/2024 The Goddard School Child Care Approval 1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities 11/7/2024 Eagleville High School Store 100 300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service 11/7/2024 Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna 87 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Jelena Aestetics 100 212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 11/7/2024 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 96 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Red Rover Academy Food Service 100 15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service 11/7/2024 Embassy Suites Pool 98 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 West 22 Tacos 73 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/6/2024 Golden Lanzhou Bowls 94 2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 11/6/2024 Cadence Academy Preschool Approval 2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities 11/6/2024 Waffle House 528 99 2210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/6/2024 Chutneys 73 710 Memorial Blvd Ste 220 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/6/2024 C & W Pizza Mobile Food Estabishment 99 3518 Midland Trail Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service 11/6/2024 Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi 84 517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 11/6/2024 A & M 1 98 1107 Memorial Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/6/2024 The Journey Home 100 308 W. Castle St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/6/2024 Island to Table Mobile Unit 100 3013 Canal St. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 11/6/2024 Cadence Academy Preschool Food 100 2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 11/6/2024 Residence Inn Hotel 97 1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 11/6/2024 Wee Care Daycare FS 100 510 S. Hancock St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 11/6/2024 Sabor Latino #2 90 1935 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 11/6/2024 Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS 100 220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 11/6/2024 Electric Peach Tattoo Studio 100 118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 11/6/2024 Bar Louie 96 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/6/2024 El Monte Fresh Mexican Food 96 2089 Lascassas Pike Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 11/6/2024 The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC 100 567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios 11/6/2024 Smyrna Elem School Food Service 100 1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 11/6/2024 Smyrna Elementary School 100 1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings 11/6/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 98 810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/6/2024 Hampton Inn and Suite Hotel 100 325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 11/6/2024 Murfreesboro Hotel Partners LLC dba Hilton Garden Inn Hotel 98 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 11/6/2024 Blue Coast Burrito 100 635 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 11/6/2024 Never Better Juice Bar 92 246 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 11/5/2024 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 98 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 11/5/2024 McDonalds 100 106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 11/5/2024 Yoki Buffet 168 Inc 97 1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/5/2024 Mr. Brew's Taphouse 98 5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 11/5/2024 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 92 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 11/5/2024 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 98 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools 11/5/2024 La Michoacana 97 810 n w broad st #268 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/5/2024 Wako Japanese Restaurant 97 740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/5/2024 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 98 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 11/5/2024 Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est 100 902 Grand Oak Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 11/5/2024 The Meat Wagon 99 4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 11/5/2024 Badd Beans Java Mobile FSE 100 10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 11/5/2024 Sub Station II 98 384 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 11/5/2024 Teriyaki Madness 69 5619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 11/5/2024 Knights Inn 100 2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels 11/5/2024 Love4Boba Cafe 99 6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 11/5/2024 Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools 11/5/2024 615 District 67 1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 11/5/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

