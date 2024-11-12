Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Entries Now Being Accepted

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting entries for the 2024 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade which will take place Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
It will begin at the intersection of Middle TN Blvd / Main St. and end on Walnut Street one block past the Public Square.
The theme this year is A Vintage Christmas.
Those interested in participating should review the information and rules.
Fees to enter the 2024 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade:
- Business $50
- Church or School $25
- Scout, Civic, or Social Group $25
- Individuals $25
- Horse (one) $25
Submit your parade entry by December 1st.
