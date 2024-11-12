Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Entries Now Being Accepted

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting entries for the 2024 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade which will take place Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

It will begin at the intersection of Middle TN Blvd / Main St. and end on Walnut Street one block past the Public Square.

The theme this year is A Vintage Christmas.

Those interested in participating should review the information and rules.

Fees to enter the 2024 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade:

Business $50

Church or School $25

Scout, Civic, or Social Group $25

Individuals $25

Horse (one) $25

Submit your parade entry by December 1st.

