Man Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Gun To Two Elementary Schools

November 11, 2024 – A Murfreesboro man has been arrested for bringing a gun onto two Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) campuses today. No student or staff member were in any danger.

22-year-old Austin Diller was arrested at his home on two felony warrants for possession of a firearm on school property.

Diller reportedly went to the John Pittard Elementary School campus around 11:28 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, looking for information about enrollment for a younger sibling. Diller then went to Erma Siegel Elementary School seeking the same information. He was told that he could find the enrollment information online.

As Diller turned to leave, office staff notice on the external camera that he was openly carrying a handgun. The school resource officer (SRO) was in a different part of the building and was notified. The 22-year-old left the school before the SRO made it to the entrance.

Since Diller’s location wasn’t known after leaving the school, all MCS schools and nearby private schools were placed on a soft lockout as a precaution. A soft lockout means no visitors were allowed inside the schools or any students outside.

Diller was tracked down with assistance from Crime Data Analysts in the MPD’s Real Time Crime Center using License Plate Reader cameras.

Diller is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

