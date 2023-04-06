Gunman Fires Shots Into the Red Door Saloon in Nashville

Specialized Investigations Division detectives are working to identify the gunman who just after midnight on March 25 fired shots toward the front of the Red Door Saloon, 1816 Division Street, striking an innocent bystander seated inside the bar in the leg.

The investigation shows that the suspect was involved in a physical altercation inside the bar. The individuals involved were asked to leave by security guards. Shortly after he was asked to leave, the gunman returned, walked up to the front of the business, and began firing into the front door. After he fired, the suspect walked down Division Street firing into the air. He fled in a silver Infiniti SUV (surveillance photos attached).

The man who was struck in the leg sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is a black man who wore his hair in dreads pulled back. He appears to be in his mid-20s. Anyone who recognizes him from the attached surveillance photo is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

From Metro Police April 5, 2023