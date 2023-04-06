La Vergne Fire Dept. Begins Annual Fire Hydrant Inspections

For the next several months the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department will be inspecting the fire hydrants in the community.

Fire crews will be out during the day checking all 1,400 hydrants in the city. The inspection involves removing all caps and lubricating the threads as well as flowing water to ensure that each hydrant is operating properly. After every use and inspection, the hydrants are closed and the water drains out. Hydrants that do not drain properly, or show other problems, will receive additional maintenance.

This annual testing is essential to maintain the community’s Class 2 Insurance Services Office (ISO) Public Protection Classification, and to ensure that hydrants are operating efficiently for fire protection purposes. The testing also monitors the health of the city’s water system, identifies weak areas in the system, removes materials that settle in the hydrant, and cleans out the lines.

Before checking a hydrant, personnel will check to make sure there is adequate clearance. The fire code requires at least 36 inches of clear area around the hydrant for proper access and helps assure that the hydrant is visible from the road.

During hydrant inspections, residents might experience temporarily low water pressure or discolored (rusty) water. The discoloration of water will not harm an individual. Residents experiencing discolored water are encouraged to run faucets until the water clears. If you continue to experience problems, or if the rust color does not clear out, contact the La Vergne Water Department at (615) 793-9891.

If you have any questions, or should you at any time notice a hydrant in need of repair, please contact the fire department at 615-287-5832.