GoFundMe Started for Mother of 3 Who Was Killed in Gallatin Crash

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family of the Illyria Edwards, also known as KiKi, who passed away in a car crash last weekend.

On December 31, 2023, at approximately 11:50 p.m. Gallatin Police Officers responded to the crash at Highway 386 inbound near mile marker 13.

Once on scene, officers located two vehicles involved in a crash, a gray Chevy Equinox and a black Kia Soul. The drivers of the vehicles, KiKi and Samantha Gant, were the only occupants and both died in the crash.

According to the GoFundMe page, KiKi was 27 years old and leaves behind three young children Isaiah, Gabrielle and Ali.

All donations will assist in the memorial/burial arrangements for KiKi and the future college funds for her children.

The GoFundMe can be found here.