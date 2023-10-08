Get Pumped for National Pumpkin Pie Day!

Let’s (pumpkin) spice things up this fall for National Pumpkin Pie Day on October 12! If you’re like most of America, you can’t get enough of the delectable combination of pumpkin puree and warming spices. This pie is so popular that more than 50 million pumpkin pies are consumed each year in the US!

But not just any pumpkin pie will do: Celebrate Pumpkin Pie Day this year with a gourd-geous Pumpkin Pie from Papa C Pies. With traditional pumpkin and pumpkin praline pies available to enjoy, you’ll only have “pies” for these tasty treats!

Gourd Vibes Only

Many pumpkin varieties grow in the fall and winter months, but most of them are better for making jack-o-lanterns than pies! Smaller pumpkins (also known as sugar pumpkins) with adorably quaint names like Fairytale and Cinderella have a higher concentration of sugar in their beautifully orange flesh that caramelizes when roasted. These sweeter pumpkins make for the best flavor and texture when baking.

Smashing Pumpkins

Perfectly smashed pumpkin is the key ingredient in a classic pumpkin pie. Many people opt for canned pumpkin puree instead of fresh pumpkin to ensure the smoothest texture in their pie custard base. The base of the pie is a mixture of pumpkin, eggs, vanilla, cream or milk, sugar, and spices. The mixture is then baked in a flaky crust for a pie-fect combination of flavors and textures.

That’ll Do Spicely

Papa C Pies bakes their pumpkin pies from family recipes handed down for generations. These fall classics are only available seasonally from September to December and are made fresh daily. We create our traditional Pumpkin Pie flavor with a complex combination of spices that balances well with the flavors of cream and pumpkin and top it with beautifully piped whipped cream.

For an extra special fall pie, we also offer Pumpkin Praline Pie. The base of Pumpkin Praline is a traditional pumpkin custard, and we add pecans and our special brown sugar pecan pie filling for a unique variation of this classic flavor.

Let’s Give Them Pumpkin to Talk About!

For all the best seasonal pies this holiday season, look no further than Papa C Pies. With family favorites like Pumpkin Pie, Sweet Potato Pie, and Apple Pie, you can celebrate the season with delicious ease. These handmade family recipes will bring exceptional flavor to your holiday table.

Visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, in Brentwood. Our store is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Get started with your holiday order today!

