In Case You Missed it: Detectives Investigate Shoplifting Case, Magnetic Key Used to Bypass Security

October 4, 2023 – Detectives are working a shoplifting case where someone used some type of magnetic key to bypass the magnetic security protection devices on several items at Target on Old Fort Pkwy on Sept. 29.

The items were concealed, and the person left the store without paying. Detectives would like to speak to a person of interest about the shoplifting case.

If you know this man, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department