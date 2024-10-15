Game Preview: Titans Travel to Buffalo to Face the Bills

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans (1-4) play the first of two consecutive road games this week, traveling to Buffalo to face the Bills (3-2*). Kickoff at Highmark Stadium (71,621) is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT/noon CDT on Sunday, Oct. 20.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

Two of the eight original American Football League franchises are set for their 51st all-time meeting. The Titans lead the series by a 30-20 margin. They won consecutive home games against the Bills in 2020 and 2021 before the Bills took the most recent clash at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 19, 2022.

THE BROADCAST

This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analysts Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty, and reporter AJ Ross.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

LAST WEEK AGAINST THE COLTS

Following their Week 5 bye, the Titans hosted the division rival Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium last week. The Titans took a 17-10 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Colts scored the game’s final 10 points to escape with a 20-17 win. Starting quarterback Will Levis was back in the lineup after missing most of the previous contest at Miami with a right shoulder injury. He passed for 95 yards and completed a nine-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nick Westbrook-*Ikhine* in the first quarter.

The Titans’ second touchdown against the Colts came courtesy of running back Tony Pollard. During the opening drive of the second half, with the Titans facing a third-and-19, Pollard found the end zone on a 23-yard rushing attempt. He finished the contest with 93 rushing yards, and through five contests he leads the team with 339 rushing yards and 421 total scrimmage yards (82 receiving).

On the defensive side, safety Amani Hooker registered his first interception of 2024 and the eighth interception of his six-year career. He set up the team’s first touchdown with a 30-yard return.

Through six weeks of the NFL season, the Titans rank first in total defense, allowing opposing offenses an average of only 248.8 yards per game. They rank second in the league in passing defense, yielding only 137.0 passing yards per contest.

THE BILLS

Led by head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills carry a streak of five consecutive playoff seasons and four straight AFC East titles into 2024. They won their first three contests of 2024 before dropping consecutive games at Baltimore and at Houston. Their Week 6 matchup is scheduled for Monday night, Oct. 14, at the New York Jets. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in his seventh NFL season since he was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Wyoming.

Allen and Patrick Mahomes are the NFL’s only quarterbacks who have passed for more than 4,000 yards in each of the past four campaigns.

* The Bills’ 3-2 record is prior to their game on Monday, Oct. 14.

