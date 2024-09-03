Game Preview: Titans Open 2024 Season at Chicago Bears

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans (0-0) launch the franchise’s 65th season this week on the road against the Chicago Bears (0-0). Kickoff at Soldier Field (capacity 61,500) is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, Sept. 8.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

The Titans own a 32-32 all-time record in season openers. This is their first time playing the Bears in a Week 1 matchup. While the Titans have traveled to the Windy City as recently as the 2023 preseason, the last time they encountered the Bears during the regular season was at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 8, 2020. The Titans won 24-17 to build a 7-6 lead in the all-time series.

THE BROADCAST

The contest will be regionally televised on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, analyst Mark Sanchez and reporter Kristina Pink.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

CALLAHAN ERA BEGINS

This week marks the beginning of Brian Callahan’s tenure as the 20th head coach in Titans/Oilers history. He spent the past five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as offensive coordinator. Callahan, offensive coordinator Nick Holz, defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and special teams coordinator Colt Anderson are among the 20 new coaches on the Tennessee staff.

In addition to Callahan and his assistants, Tennessee’s roster includes a number of players in their first season in two-tone blue. Second-year general manager Ran Carthon spearheaded the acquisitions of free agents such as cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (formerly with the Bengals); linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (Chargers); defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (49ers); center Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos); running back Tony Pollard (Cowboys); safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs (Seahawks); and wide receivers Calvin Ridley (Jaguars) and Tyler Boyd (Bengals). Former Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was acquired in a trade, as was former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV. In the draft, the team used its first selection (seventh overall) on Alabama tackle JC Latham.

Quarterback Will Levis is set to begin his second season and his first as the team’s starting signal caller. The 33rd-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft stepped into the lineup seven games into his rookie season and eventually totaled nine starts. He completed 149 of 255 passes for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. During the preseason, the Titans went 3-0 with victories over the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. Callahan’s preseason offense paced the AFC and ranked second in the NFL with an average of 373.0 yards per game.

THE BEARS

The Bears enter their third season under head coach Matt Eberflus. In 2023, they finished 7-10, an improvement of four wins from the previous season. The Bears led the NFL in rushing defense (86.4 yards allowed per game) and tied for the NFL lead with 22 interceptions in 2023. On offense, they ranked second in rushing (141.1 yards per game).

With the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears selected University of Southern California quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. In two seasons at USC, he passed for 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns and added 21 rushing touchdowns.

Former Titans safety Kevin Byard is in his first season in Chicago. He was traded from the Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 campaign after appearing in 120 games and tying for fourth place in Titans/Oilers history with 27 interceptions. He signed with the Bears as a free agent during the 2024 offseason.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

