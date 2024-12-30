Front Street Pub in Smyrna Hosting Rock of Ages New Year’s Eve Celebration

Celebrate the New Year at Front Street Pub in Smyrna for a Rock of Ages celebration.

Singer/songwriter Allen Price will help bring in the new year and celebrate the pub’s 4th year in business by taking you through all the decades of rock music.

Dress up in your favorite decade. There will also be karaoke after the show.

Tickets are $25 per person which will include a meal and two drinks. Seating will be limited.

The event starts ay 7pm.

Front Street Pub is located at 104 Front St, Smyrna.

