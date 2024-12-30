Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for December 29 through January 4

Minor St Utility Crossing Installation Work (between Carver St and Bilbro Ave)

Expected Road Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will be installing utility lines across S Bilbro Ave between Sunrise Ave and Minor St. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work (12/30 & 12/31)

1. River Rock Blvd, Rideout Ln, Brandies Cir, Cason Square

2. Cason Ln, Cason Trl, Windemere Dr, Amberwood Cir, Tiffany Ct, Wisp Ct, Barclay Ct, Coventry Ln, Maybrook Ct, Wellington Pl, Burgess St, Burlington Ct

3. Stonehedge Dr, Tidesridge Cv, Shady Grove Dr, Shady Grove Cv, Waywood Dr, Woodline Cir, Cason Ct

4. Sulphur Spring Rd,

5. Perlino Dr

6. Independence Way, Winthrone Ct, Saddlebrook Dr, Freedom Ct, Federal Ct, Haynes Haven Ln, Peacock Ave

7. Islington Dr, Azure Way, Vista Ct, Spruce Ct , Lambeth Dr, Enfield Dr, Merton Dr, Locerbie Drm Galston Ct

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. W Northfield Blvd between MTCS Dr and Sulphur Springs Rd

2. New Salem Hwy and Bridge Ave

3. Rucker Ln between Confederate Rd and Higdon Dr

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Berkshire Subdivision (sidewalk repair work)

2. Old Salem Rd at Constantine St (box culvert installation work) – Old Salem Rd closed to through traffic with appropriate detours (12/4/25 – 1/6/26)

3. Satinwood Dr (drainage work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Survey operations (MM 71 – 75.5).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work.

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving activities.

The improvement of off-ramp on I-24 and US-231.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB to move barrier wall.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

Colonial Pipeline relocation.

· 1/2 – 1/17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on New Salem Highway WB between Saint Andrews Drive and Weston Boulevard.

· LOOK AHEAD: 1/20 – 2/7, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be lane closures on New Salem Highway EB between Saint Andrews Drive and Weston Boulevard.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

