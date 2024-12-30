Smyrna Fire Chief William R. Culbertson Announces Retirement

William R. Culbertson has announced his retirement as Fire Chief of Smyrna after 35 years of dedicated service, effective February 1st. Bill is a third-generation Smyrna Fire Chief and was the first full-time employee hired in the Fire Department in 1989.

“I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked alongside such talented, driven, and passionate individuals,” said Culbertson.

Mayor Reed said, “Bill has been a pivotal part of this community for many years. I’ve known Bill my entire life and have worked with him for the past twenty-two years. This town has been blessed to have such a caring and dedicated individual as our Fire Chief.”

Town Manager David Santucci stated, “With Chief Culbertson retiring, we’ve got some big shoes to fill. He’s not someone you can replace. We’ll start the recruitment process after the new year through an open and transparent process. This is a great opportunity, and I’m sure it will be a competitive recruitment.”

