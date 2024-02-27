Four Seasons in Nashville Welcomes New Executive Chef and Pastry Chef

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, the luxury five-star property in the heart of downtown Nashville’s SoBro neighbourhood, announced a new Executive Chef and Pastry Chef overseeing signature dining concepts, Mimo Restaurant and Bar and Rivière Rooftop, as well as banquets and in-room dining.

Francesco Greco, Executive Chef, joins Four Seasons Hotel Nashville from Four Seasons Hotel Amman in Amman, Jordan, where he has served as Executive Chef since 2021. Throughout his career, he has worked with some of the most prestigious hotels and restaurants across the globe and with a number of highly respected Italian chefs including Michelin-starred Chef Paola Budel, protégé of the famous Chef Gualtiero Marchesi; and Chef Romano Resen, a legendary chef specializing in fine dining regional Italian cooking as well as famous French chefs Alain Soliveres and Christian Rassinoux. Over the course of his stellar career, Francesco has been awarded Shanghai Chef of the Year 2009 and Italian Cuisine Master Chef 2011 by GVCI group and Academia Barilla.

Chef Hector Llompart, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is an experienced pastry chef with an impressive resume that includes seven years with Ritz-Carlton properties in Half Moon Bay, California; Washington, D.C.; Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico; and Carolina, Puerto Rico. Most recently, he has served as the Executive Pastry Chef at Four Seasons Hotel Miami since 2019.

“After an international search, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Chef Greco and Chef Llompart to the team at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville,” said Four Seasons Hotel Nashville’s Director of Food and Beverage Dejan Todorovic. “Both chefs come with incredible skill and experience, and I’m confident they’re going to continue to build upon the incredible success that Mimo and Riviere have had so far. We are eager to welcome them to the city and the team and get started on our great work together.”

Chef Greco will serve as Executive Chef for the entire property, including overseeing the Hotel’s flagship restaurant, Mimo Restaurant and Bar; its rooftop restaurant Rivière; special events and banquets; and in-room dining. Chef Llompart’s role as Pastry Chef also extends across all facets of the Hotel’s food and beverage offerings.

Since opening in November 2022 with Executive Chef Aniello “Nello” Turco at the helm, Four Seasons Hotel Nashville has become a go-to destination for dining, special events, and hospitality for visitors and locals alike. Mimo Restaurant and Bar and Rivière Rooftop have quickly become downtown favourites for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktails.

