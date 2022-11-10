Food Truck Saturday Set for Floyd Stadium for MTSU vs Charlotte Game

Middle Tennessee Athletics is excited to continue to expand its dining options around Floyd Stadium, with the addition of more food trucks to the concourse level for this Saturday’s game against Charlotte.

Blue Raider fans will be able to enjoy offerings from six food trucks this Saturday from the surrounding communities, thanks to our partner Sodexo. The six trucks fans will be able to visit inside of Floyd Stadium are:

“Not only will these food trucks offer more dining options for our fans on game day, but it is also a great way that Middle Tennessee can support local businesses in the mid-state community,” Director of Athletics Chris Massaro said. “We’re excited to welcome these trucks to Floyd Stadium and encourage everyone to enjoy them this weekend on ‘Food Truck Saturday!'”

Tickets are still available for this Saturday’s Salute to Veterans game against Charlotte, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Contact the ticket office 615-898-5261 or purchase tickets online at https://am.ticketmaster.com/mtsu/buy.