Lebanon Blue Devils Travel to Murfreesboro for Playoff Round Two Rematch vs Oakland Patriots

Our high school football game of the week this week takes us to Murfreesboro for another playoff rematch. This time it’s a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal between Lebanon and Oakland. Lebanon is coming off a big home win against a talented Riverdale team in double overtime and will now travel to Oakland who is fresh off a 66-0 drubbing of Shelbyville Central. This should be a good one in the geographical center of our beautiful state.

Oakland Patriots

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 7

Head Coach: Kevin Creasy (106-7 in seven years at Oakland)

2022 Record: 10-1

District Record: 5-0

2021 Record: 15-0, won state championship

All Time Playoff Record: 64-22

Oakland is back in its happy place, the playoffs. This program has been there done that and bought the t-shirt three of the last four years. However, this Lebanon team is not one that they can take lightly. Whether offense or defense there is one question The Patriots have to ask themselves, “Where are the Crowells?”. Every down they have to be accounted for, and don’t get too tunnel visioned because quarterback Jaylen Abston can hurt you too. If Oakland can establish the run and contain this talented offense they should be fine, but that’s no easy task.

Lebanon Blue Devils

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 39

Head Coach: Chuck Gentry (43-23 in sixth year at Lebanon)

2022 Record: 9-2

District Record: 3-1

2021 Record: 11-2, Lost to Oakland in the quarterfinals

All Time Playoff Record: 11-21

This team is gritty, talented, fast, and they play for each other. This team is built to make a run in the playoffs but will first have to beat the best to be the best. Right after the dust cleared Friday night in Lebanon Tennessee, The Blue Devils had their full attention on The Patriots. They will give Oakland their best shot and it will be up to them to keep up after that initial blow. They will need their stars to show up big and a couple turnovers never hurt either.

Final Thoughts

While I feel like Lebanon has the athletes to keep up with Oakland with the Crowell brothers and Abston, eventually Oakland will find a weakness and execute to expose it. They are so well coached that they can take a hit right on the chin and turn around to return fire. Lebanon had a little bit of trouble with Riverdale’s run game last weekend when they got it going so look for Oakland’s running backs to have big days. If Lebanon wins this game, it means the Crowells showed up big and I won’t be surprised, but I can’t pick against Oakland until they give me a reason to do so.

Oakland 45 Lebanon 35