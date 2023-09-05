Eisert, Henley Named Fryfest Invitational All-Tournament Team

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Iowa announced that senior Taylor Eisert and graduate student Kayla Henley were tabbed to the Fryfest Invitational All-Tournament team.

Henley lead the team in points this weekend with 45.0. She tallied 35 kills earning 3.9 kills per set. The Little River S.C. native had a hitting percentage of .469 for the weekend. During the Kent State match, she hit .696 which placed her in eighth in the 25-point era in program history. Henley recorded nine services aces during the three matches earning one service ace per set.

Henley set a career-high in aces in a match with six against Kent State. The six aces ranked her third in the 25-point era in program history. She also added 18 digs with 2 digs per set.

Taylor Eisert tallied 113 assists earning 12.6 assists per set from the weekend. Eisert added 13 digs which is good for 1.4 digs per set. She earned 15.33 assists per set in the match against Kent State. With the 15.33 assists per set, Eisert is tied for first in the 25-point era for assists per set in a single match.

Source: MTSU

