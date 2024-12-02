Driver Sought in Crash That Resulted in Woman’s Death

December 2, 2024 – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit-and-run driver after a woman was struck by two vehicles after she was ejected from a car in a crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Sunday, WSMV reports.

According to a crash report, Dominique Ann Anderson was driving a 2011 Jaguar XF around 3:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-24 near Mile Marker 70 when her vehicle veered off the roadway. The car entered the median, hit a dirt embankment, and flipped multiple times, ejecting Anderson onto the westbound lanes of I-24.

An unidentified vehicle traveling westbound then hit Anderson and left the scene. Anderson was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2014 Toyota Prius, but remained at the scene.

Anderson was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating the incident and considering charges against the unknown driver. The driver of the Prius is not facing charges.

