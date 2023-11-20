Driver Cited After Murfreesboro Man Killed in Nashville Crash

November 17, 2023 – A motorcyclist has died following Thursday’s 7 p.m. crash with a Chevrolet pickup truck on Lavergne Couchville Pike at Murfreesboro Pike. The motorcyclist, Shannon McComb, 41, of Murfreesboro, was traveling westbound when he collided with the back right side of the truck as it was making a left hand turn at the intersection.

The preliminary investigation indicates the truck did not have the right of way at the time of the crash.

McComb died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The driver of the truck, Fernando Orduna-Pichardo, 25, of Antioch, was issued citations for not having a driver’s license or insurance and for failure to yield the right of way resulting in death.

There were no signs of impairment on part of either driver at the scene.

Source: MNPD