Driver Arrested for DUI and Drug Possession on School Property in Rutherford Co.

A Rutherford County woman who crashed in the Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle Schools’ zone Thursday was charged with DUI and drug offenses Friday night, sheriff’s deputies reported.

No students were injured.

Driver Caitlyn Miller, 25, was charged with DUI and four counts of simple possession of fentanyl, heroin, Xanax, Oxycodone and marijuana by Deputy Brandon Lorden, said Cpl. William Travis.

The investigation showed Miller was stopped in a line of cars when she accelerated and partially exited the road Thursday afternoon.

“She was in the school zone between the middle and elementary schools as the schools were letting out,” Travis said. “She hit the guard rail on school property.”

School resource officers, patrol deputies and Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated her at the scene before she was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment.

Her hearing is set Nov. 7 in General Sessions Court.