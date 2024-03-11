Dream Hotel to Host Bourbon Dinner with Samples of Pappy Van Winkle

Fewer than 84,000 bottles of Pappy Van Winkle are released in the U.S. each year. The bourbon’s exceptional quality and limited availability have deemed it the “holy grail” of bourbons, cherished by enthusiasts and collectors alike.

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Dream Nashville is offering bourbon aficionados the unique opportunity to sample Pappy and a range of other Buffalo Trace bourbons at an exclusive “Bourbon & Dinner” event.

Dream Nashville will offer courses curated to harmonize with the notes and nuanced flavors of a one-ounce pour of various bourbons, including a 10—and 15-year Pappy and Weller.

Held in a private room of Dream Nashville, tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased here.

Dream Nashville is located at 210 4th Avenue North, Nashville.