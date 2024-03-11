Nashville Man Arrested in Child Pornography Case

March 8, 2024 – Detectives assigned to the MNPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested James F. Austin, 31, Friday on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say more than 30 files depicting child sexual abuse were discovered in a cloud-based account linked to Austin’s cell phone.

The investigation of Austin began after the ICAC Unit was forwarded a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Austin was taken into custody just after leaving his Meadowcliff Drive home Friday morning. SWAT officers assisted detectives in the arrest and execution of a search warrant at the residence.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: MNPD