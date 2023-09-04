Dream Hotel to Host a Bourbon & Dinner Event with Samples of Pappy Van Winkle

Each year, less than 84,000 bottles of Pappy Van Winkle are released in the U.S. The bourbon’s exceptional quality and limited availability has deemed it the “holy grail” of bourbons, cherished by enthusiasts and collectors alike.

On Wednesday, October 4, Dream Nashville is giving bourbon aficionados the unique opportunity to sample Pappy, and a range of other Buffalo Trace bourbons, at an exclusive “Bourbon & Dinner” event.

Dream Nashville’s Chef Liron Eisenberg will join forces with Chef Josue Pena of Atlanta’s Iberian Pig to create a six-course gourmet menu for the evening, in celebration of craftsmanship, flavor and tradition. Each course will be thoughtfully curated to harmonize with the notes and nuanced flavors of a one-ounce pour of various bourbons, including a 10 and 15 year Pappy and Weller.

Held in a private room of Dream Nashville, tickets for the event are limited, and can be purchased here.

Dream Nashville is located at 210 4th Avenue North, Nashville.