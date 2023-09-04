Nashville Sounds Drop Finale in Durham

September 3, 2023 – A tightly contested game once again got away from the Nashville Sounds (69-61, 29-27) in the middle innings as they fell 6-2 loss to the Durham Bulls (75-57, 35-22) on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. After starting their 12-game road trip with four consecutive wins, the Sounds dropped seven of the final eight contests.

Post-Game Notes

Recent addition Josh Donaldson played five innings in his first contest with the Sounds, going 0-for-2 with a walk and making a pair of plays at third base. Signed by Milwaukee on August 31, the former American League MVP was on New York-AL’s injured list with a right calf strain before his release on August 29.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 27 games with a pair of walks. It is tied with Jon Singleton’s April 6 – May 10 span for the second-longest on-base streak by a Sounds player this season. He is batting .317 (33-for-104) with a .972 OPS dating back to July 28.

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 23 games with a walk. He is hitting .389 (35-for-90) with a 1.088 OPS during the streak dating back to July 9.

The Sounds finish their second two-week road trip of 2023 with a 5-7 record, their first losing extended road trip since May 24 – June 5, 2022 (5-7 at Toledo, Durham).

