What’s Open and Closed on Labor Day

Labor Day marks the end of summer. Even though most federal businesses are closed, most stores are open. That’s great for everything from back-to-school shopping to grocery runs for those last-minute Labor Day cookouts.
Closed
- Banks
- Post offices (as will UPS and FedEx)
- Costco (Costco is always closed on Labor Day, along with other major holidays, like Easter, Christmas and Thanksgiving)
Open
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Open during normal business hours on Labor Day, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Barnes & Noble: This chain’s 600 stores will be open but some will have amended hours.
- Belk: Belk will maintain regular hours throughout Labor Day weekend for most stores. These hours are 10 a.m. -8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. However, there are a few stores that will operate from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Monday, so they recommend checking with local stores before heading there.
- Best Buy: Best Buy is open on Labor Day with normal hours in most locations.
- Big Lots: Big Lots will have regular store hours on Labor Day, open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Chili’s: On Labor Day, Chili’s will be open during each location’s normal Monday hours for dine-in, to-go and delivery. Additionally, because it’s now football season, Happy Hour specials are available from 3 pm until close and include beer starting at $3, margaritas starting at $6, and wings starting at less than $10.
- Chick-fil-A: Chick-fil-A restaurants are open on Labor Day, although some restaurants may have limited hours. It’s best to call ahead to confirm with your nearest location.
- CVS: Open on Labor Day with regular store hours on Labor Day.
- Dollar Tree: Open with regular store hours on Labor Day and Labor Day weekend.
- Food Lion: Open during their regular hours — which vary by location — for the holiday.
- Gap: Gap is open with regular store hours this Labor Day, but as these hours will vary by store location and by mall location.
- The Home Depot: Open with regular hours (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.).
- HomeGoods: Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Labor Day.
- Kirkland’s Home: Open regular store hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kohl’s: Stores will operate normal hours on Labor Day (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.).
- Kroger: Stores are open on Labor Day. Hours vary by individual location. The best bet is to call ahead and verify the hours of a nearby location before venturing out.
- Lowe’s: Open for normal hours in most locations (6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in most locations).
- Macy’s: Open regular store hours (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) in most locations.
- Marshalls: Open with regular store hours on Labor Day (9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.).
- Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack: Open with normal hours at most locations.
- Office Depot/OfficeMax: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at most locations
- Petco: Open and operating during regular hours (which are generally 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.)
- PetSmart: Open from 9 am to 6 p.m. on Labor Day, as opposed to its regular 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Publix: Open during traditional operating hours for Labor Day. However, Publix pharmacies will be closed.
- QDOBA: QDOBA will be open on Labor Day. Hours vary by location, so check the QDOBA website for the most up-to-date hours. I
- Sam’s Club: Hours at Sam’s Club this Labor Day will depend on the type of membership. Plus members are welcome to shop from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while Club members can shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Staples: Staples stores will be open with regular business hours on Labor Day this year, but for up-to-date hours information for your closest store
- Starbucks: Many locations will be open, serving up your favorite beverages, maybe even the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Lattes. However, holiday hours at Starbucks locations do vary.
- Target: Open on Labor Day, and most will maintain traditional business hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Fresh Market: Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Labor Day.
- TJ Maxx: Open with regular store hours on Labor Day (9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
- Trader Joe’s: Open with regular hours on Labor Day (that’s 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for most stores).
- Walmart: Open for normal business hours on Labor Day. That’s 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. for most locations, but deli and photo center hours vary.
- Whole Foods: Open with regular hours.