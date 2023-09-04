MFRD Fire Chief Names New Assistant Chief of Training

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Chief Mark McCluskey has named Nicole Miller as Assistant Chief of Training, becoming only the third female in MFRD’s history to serve as an assistant chief.

Assistant Chief Miller joined MFRD in 2004. Miller was promoted to Training Coordinator in 2007, serving in this role for both the medical and training divisions. She has obtained numerous certifications through the Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education Commission. She is currently enrolled in the Motlow State Community College Paramedic Program.

“I look forward to my new position,” Miller said. “I’m following in the footsteps of my dear friend retired Assistant Chief Kaye Jernigan. I will continue to dedicate my time to meeting the department’s training needs and ensuring personnel are successful in all aspects of the job.”

Miller has been in the fire service for 27 years. She began her career with the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency as a volunteer firefighter after graduating from Watertown High School in 1996. Miller, a Wilson County native, worked as a dispatcher until she was hired as a paid firefighter/AEMT.

“I anticipate Assistant Chief Miller’s dedication to her job, years of consistent and reliable service, and strong work ethic to continue to be an asset and positive influence for the Training Division,” McCluskey said.

Miller’s promotion became effective Thursday, Aug. 31.