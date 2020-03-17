Director of Schools Bill Spurlock sent parents an important update regarding school closings today.

This is Director of Schools Bill Spurlock, and I’d like to ask for your immediate assistance during our three-week shutdown so that we can hopefully resume a more normal school schedule beginning April 6.

As you know, we have closed all schools and canceled all activities through spring break as a precaution and at the urging of our governor. The purpose of this shutdown is to “flatten the curve” pertaining to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

For this shutdown to work — and this is where we need your help — it is imperative that we heed the advice of our health leaders and implement voluntary isolation and social distancing for the next few weeks. If students are gathering on their own in social situations or for group activities, it defeats the purpose of this shutdown.

It’s typically not young people who are the most susceptible to the virus, but they can pass it along to those with immune deficiencies or those age-groups that are at risk.

We know it is difficult to keep students from wanting interact with their friends or to quarantine themselves at home, but we truly need parents to help us by being part of the solution to slow the spread of this virus.

We appreciate your attention to this matter, and we will continue to keep parents posted with updates as we move forward.