Dine Nashville Event Offers One-of-a Kind Chef Collaborations

Make reservations to experience special collaborations from Music City’s top chefs during Dine Nashville: The Music City Way. This will only happen once!

A selection of experiences include Maneet Chauhan with Chef Peck at Loveless Cafe; Four Seasons Chef Nello Turco and Chef Hrant Arakelian; Goo Cluster will offer three event pairings of local distillers and Nashville’s first candy bar.

Several of the events are already sold out, below are the events still available:

Creative Chef Collaboration Events

Chefs Nello Turco, Nicky Miscia (Mimo) + Chefs Hrant Arakelian, Abbas Al Nakhli (Lyra)

Thursday, Feb. 8 | 5:00 p.m. | $150/person | at Mimo Restaurant & Bar (100 Demonbreun St.)

Chef Ryan Costanza (Present Tense) + Vivek Surti (Tailor)

Thursday, Feb. 8 | 5:30 p.m. | $175/person | at Tailor (620 Taylor St.)

Chef Brian Kersey (Stationary) + Chef Kristian Weldon (Grand Hyatt Nashville)

Tuesday, Feb. 20 | 5:00 p.m. | $125/person | at Stationary (1001 Broadway)

Chef Daniel Scannell (Joe Muer Seafood) + Chef Jason La Iacona (Miel)

Wednesday, Feb. 21 | 6:30 p.m. | $125/person or $200/person w/ wine pairing | at Joe Muer Seafood (1020 Nelson Merry St.)

Chefs Tony Mantuano and Joey Fecci (Yolan) + Chef Julia Jaksic (Cafe Roze)

Thursday, Feb. 22 | 5:00 p.m. | $125/person or $205/person w/ wine pairing | at Yolan (403 4th Ave S.)

Chefs Hrant Arakelian, Abbas Al Nakhli (Lyra) + Chefs Nello Turco, Nicky Miscia (Mimo)

Thursday, Feb. 22 | 5:00 p.m. | $150/person | at Lyra (935 W. Eastland)

Chef Julia Sullivan (Henrietta Red) + Chef Andrew Carmellini (Carne Mare)

Sunday, Feb. 25 | 5:00 p.m. | $105/person | at Henrietta Red (1200 4th Ave., N.)

NEW: Chefs Deb Paquette, Jess Lambert, Megan Williams (etch) + Chef Jake Howell (Peninsula)

Tuesday, Feb. 27 | $125/person or $175/person w/ wine pairing | at etch (303 Demonbreun St.)

Chef Jason La Iacona (Miel) + Chef Daniel Scannell (Joe Muer Seafood)

Wednesday, Feb. 28 | 6:30 p.m. | $125/person or $200/person w/ wine pairing | at Miel Restaurant & Bar (343 53rd Ave., N.)

Chef Mark Vuckovich (Decker & Dyer) + New Heights Brewing

Thursday, Feb. 29 | 6:00 p.m. | $80/person | at Decker & Dyer (807 Clark Place)

Chef Jamie Lynch (Church & Union) + Chef Alex Belew

Thursday, Feb. 29 | 6:00 p.m. | $125 | at Church & Union (201 4th Ave., N)

Spirits and Culinary Experiences

Goo Goo + Distiller Mike Hinds (Nashville Barrel) and Distiller Madelyne Morris (Ole Smoky Distillery)

Sunday, Feb. 18 | $90 | at Goo Goo Chocolate Co. (116 3rd Ave., South)

Goo Goo + Distiller Andy Nelson (Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery) and Distiller Dylan Lewis (Corsair Distillery)

Saturday, Feb. 24 | $90 | at Goo Goo Chocolate Co. (116 3rd Ave., South)

Goo Goo + Distiller Carter Collins (Pennington Distilling Co.)

Sunday, Feb. 25 | $90 | at Goo Goo Chocolate Co. (116 3rd Ave., South)

Dine Nashville will benefit the Music City Inc. foundation in support of The Giving Kitchen and Big Table.

Find tickets to the experiences here.