Avril Lavigne is Bringing Greatest Hits Tour to Ascend Amphitheater

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
Miranda Lambert and Avril Lavigne perform at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9 during CMA Fest 2023 in downtown Nashville/photo courtesy of CMA Fest

Avril Lavigne announced her 2024 headline tour across North America, Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits.

Avril will perform her biggest songs to-date including the RIAA 3x platinum-certified “Complicated,” the 2x platinum-certified “Sk8er Boi,” the 2x platinum-certified “Girlfriend,” the platinum-certified “Here’s To Never Growing Up,” and many more.

The tour kicks off in May and will stop at Ascend Amphitheater on September, 4th. Special guests will be Simple Plan and Girlfriends.

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Previous articleOBITUARY: Dan Russell Parker
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here