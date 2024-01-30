OBITUARY: Dan Russell Parker

Dan Russell Parker, age 86 of Murfreesboro, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024, at St Thomas West Hospital.

He was a native of Rutherford County and a son of the late Dock and Olivia Parker. In addition to his parents, his siblings, Tom Parker, Jean Espy, and Joe Parker have now passed away.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mina Parker; daughters, Dayna Henderson of LaVergne and Tracey Hurt and husband Greg of Murfreesboro; two grandchildren, Amy and Danielle Henderson; great-granddaughter, Amelia Henderson; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Dan was a 1955 graduate of Christiana High School, attended Fosterville Baptist Church, and retired from Kroger after forty-two years of service.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, January 30, 2024, from 5:00 pm until the time of a celebration of life service beginning at 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Henderson officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Don Frensley officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in memory of Dan be made to the Fosterville Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at St. Thomas West for their kindness, care, and compassion. An online guestbook is available for the Parker family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

