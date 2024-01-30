OBITUARY: Jeffrey Keith Duncan

Jeffrey Keith Duncan age 41, went to be with his Lord on January 25, 2024.

He lived most of his life in Leanna in Rutherford County and attended Walter Hill School and also Oakland High School. Jeffrey worked at Nissan Motor Manufacturing making electric batteries and was serving in The U.S. Army Reserves.

He is survived by his parents, Jim K. Duncan and Stella Jean Duncan; sister, Jessica (Jeremy) Lindsay; two nieces, Sydney and Sadie Lindsey.

A memorial service will be scheduled later.

