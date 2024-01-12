Derrick Henry Voted the Week 18 FedEx Ground Player of the Week

January 10, 2024 – Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been voted the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for Week 18.

By winning the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week Awards, FedEx will proudly work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to make a $2,000 donation Derrick Henry’s names to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Over the course of the entire season, select HBCUs will receive grants totaling more than $100,000 to support needs-based scholarships through the 2024-25 school year.

DERRICK HENRY vs JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS ON SUNDAY:

Rushed for 153 yards and one touchdown on 19 attempts. His 8.1-yard rushing average ranked fifth in his career for a game in which he totaled at least 19 carries.

Finished the season with starts in all 17 games, marking his first time playing or starting in 17 games in a season.

Registered his 41st total 100-yard rushing game, including regular season (38) and playoffs (three). He surpassed Earl Campbell (40) for the most such games in franchise history. His 38th such regular-season game is one game behind Campbell (39) for the franchise record.

(40) for the most such games in franchise history. His 38th such regular-season game is one game behind Campbell (39) for the franchise record. Notched his 13th career game with at least 150 rushing yards. His 13 such games rank ninth among all NFL players in the Super Bowl era (1966 to present) behind Barry Sanders (25), Walter Payton (20), Adrian Peterson (19), Eric Dickerson (18), Emmitt Smith (18), J. Simpson (16), LaDainian Tomlinson (16) and Earl Campbell (14).

(25), (20), (19), (18), (18), (16), (16) and (14). It also was his 13th career game with at least 150 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, tied with Eric Dickerson (13 games), Emmitt Smith (13) and Adrian Peterson (13) for the fourth-most ever by a player in his first eight seasons. Only Jim Brown (18 games), LaDainian Tomlinson (16) and J. Simpson (15) had more.

(13 games), (13) and (13) for the fourth-most ever by a player in his first eight seasons. Only (18 games), (16) and (15) had more. Registered his seventh game of 2023 with 100 or more scrimmage yards and his 49th career game (regular season) with 100-plus scrimmage yards. In franchise history, only Eddie George (54) has more.

(54) has more. Scored on an 18-yard run in the second quarter. It was his 12th rushing touchdown of the season and the 90th rushing touchdown of his career. He tied Eric Dickerson (90) and Curtis Martin (90) for the 13th-highest rushing touchdown total in NFL history.

(90) and (90) for the 13th-highest rushing touchdown total in NFL history. Became the fourth player in NFL history with at least 90 rushing touchdowns in his first eight career seasons, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (126), Emmitt Smith (112) and Shaun Alexander (100).

(126), (112) and (100). Rushed for a 69-yard gain in the third quarter, giving him his longest rushing attempt since a 76-yard touchdown run against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 18, 2021. It was his 10th career rushing attempt of at least 60 yards.

Finished the season with 280 carries for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns. He recorded his fourth career season with at least 1,100 rushing yards.

Tallied his fifth career season in which he scored at least 12 rushing touchdowns, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (seven), Emmitt Smith (six), Adrian Peterson (five), Shaun Alexander (five) and Jim Brown (five) as the only players in NFL history with five such seasons.

(seven), (six), (five), (five) and (five) as the only players in NFL history with five such seasons. Became the fourth player in NFL history to record at least five career seasons in which he rushed for at least 1,000 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. LaDainian Tomlinson and Emmitt Smith each achieved the feat six times, and Shaun Alexander did so on five occasions.

and each achieved the feat six times, and did so on five occasions. Finished the season without fumbling on 280 carries. It was the first season of his career in which he was not credited with a single fumble. Henry became the fifth NFL player since 1995 to record at least 280 rushing attempts in a season and not fumble, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (2007), Ray Rice (2010), Le’Veon Bell (2014) and Najee Harris (2021).

(2007), (2010), (2014) and (2021). Increased his career totals to 2,030 rushing attempts for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns. On the NFL’s all-time career rushing list, his 9,502 yards moved him past Earl Campbell (9,407 career rushing yards) and Shaun Alexander (9,407) for 35th place. The next player in front of Henry on the all-time rushing list is Chris Johnson , who totaled 9,651 yards with the Titans, Jets and Cardinals. In passing Alexander, Henry became the all-time leading rusher among players who went to the NFL from the University of Alabama.

(9,407 career rushing yards) and (9,407) for 35th place. The next player in front of Henry on the all-time rushing list is , who totaled 9,651 yards with the Titans, Jets and Cardinals. In passing Alexander, Henry became the all-time leading rusher among players who went to the NFL from the University of Alabama. Ranks second behind Eddie George (10,009 rushing yards) on the Titans/Oilers franchise all-time rushing list.

(10,009 rushing yards) on the Titans/Oilers franchise all-time rushing list. Leads the NFL in rushing yards (9,502) and rushing touchdowns (90) since entering the NFL in 2016. Source: TennesseeTitans.com

