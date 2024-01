January 11, 2024 – Do you know this man?

Detectives would like to question him as a person of interest in a theft/shoplifting case from Ulta on Medical Center Pkwy. where hundreds of dollars worth of various cologne and perfume was taken.

If you know this person of interest, please contact Detective David Kidd at 629-201-5517 or email 0994@murfreesborotn.gov.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

