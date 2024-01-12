OBITUARY: Dorothy Pedigo Hobbs

Dorothy Pedigo Hobbs, age 61 of Spencer, TN formerly of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on January 11, 2024.

She was a native of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel M. “Dixie” Smotherman Todd, and Charles Doran Todd.

Dorothy was a member of the Church of Christ Church.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Donna Lane and husband, Randy; niece, Jaime Jones and husband Griffin.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

