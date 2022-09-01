Thursday, September 1, 2022
EntertainmentNews

Country Artist Luke Bell Has Died at Age 32 After Going Missing

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
Country artist Luke Bell has died at the age of 32, reports People Magazine.

Previously, the singer/songwriter had been reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. Bell suffered from bi-polar disorder.

Matt Kinman confirmed the artist’s death to Saving Country Music stating the he was found not far from where he went missing.

Bell was born in Lexington, Kentucky and was raised in Cody, Wyoming. He was the opening act for Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr. and others. Bell was signed to Thirty Tigers in 2016 and released a self titled album.

After the news of Bell’s passing, artists shared memories and condolences.

ACM Awards shared, “A sad day for our Country Music community. Sending our thoughts and sympathies to Luke Bell’s family, friends, and fans.”

