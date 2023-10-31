‘Concert of Gratitude’ Featuring Chrissy Metz & Clint Black, to Honor Veterans

America Salutes You 2023 presents “Concert For Gratitude,” a live concert event being filmed for national broadcast from the Fisher Center For The Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University on Friday, December 15th at 7 p.m.

The event, honoring and raising awareness and financial support for our valiant veterans and first responders, also supports the US Department of Veteran Affairs Mental Wellness Campaign. Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) and Dustin Lynch will co-host and perform. Lecrae, Clint Black joined by Lisa Hartman Black and daughter Lily Pearl Black, Charlie Esten (“Nashville” TV star), Lee Greenwood, Jo Dee Messina, Craig Morgan (recently enlisted as an Army Reserve soldier,) Walker Hayes (sending a special performance for the event and cause) and Chasing DaVinci are all performing with additional special guest artists to be announced shortly.

Tickets on sale at thefishercenter.com and americasalutesyou.org. For additional questions about tickets, please contact the Belmont Box Office at 615-460-2255 or tickets@belmont.edu. A silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind items will be part of the festivities. Details on this and the VIP post-party will be announced in the coming weeks.

“What an honor it is for the America Salutes You benefit concert series 2023, now in its 8th season, to kick off at this premiere venue the Fisher Center For the Performing Arts,” commented Bob Okun, Executive Producer, America Salutes You. “This live to tape for broadcast, cable and streaming distribution show will be distributed nationally to raise awareness and funds for the best in class non-profit charities assisting our front line heroes. It is going to be a rocking, patriotic night of music and gratitude.”

Over the past 7 years, America Salutes You has supported over 30 charitable organizations with 100% of public donations going to these non-profits. This year’s charitable beneficiaries include: No Greater Sacrifice, The Pursuit of Purpose, The Veterans Tennis Corps and Adaptive Tennis Programs of the JTCC and The Outreach Program. Sponsors include: Ross Glickman Family Foundation, Robert and Susan Wright, The Davis Elkins Foundation, International Protective Serviced, Virgin Hotels and Farm East Foundation, with more to be announced.

The fully produced show will air in January 2024 on network affiliates, national cable channels and streaming services across the U. S. and internationally.

Bob Okun is the Executive Producer of this event, Award-winning producer and filmmaker Martin Guigui is the Music Director. Evan Haiman is the TV Producer and Tisha Fein is the Talent Producer. Rob Dean is the Co-Producer, Corporate Donations. Steve Given is the Graphics Designer for the show. The show will feature a star studded All-Star Band made up of high profile world class recording and touring musicians led by Music Director Martin Guigui.