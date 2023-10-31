Suspects Accused of Stealing Law Enforcement Rifles on Run After Fleeing MJPD

Ovtober 31, 2023 – Multiple agencies are searching for suspects involved in stealing police equipment including armor and firearms in Smyrna.

On Sunday, Smyrna Police Department had three vehicles targeted and burglarized at an officer’s residence. The perpetrators stole police equipment including armor and firearms.

On Monday night, Mt. Juliet police were notified to a stolen car, which was described as the suspect vehicle in the theft of law enforcement rifles and body armor in Smyrna.

Officers attempted to stop the suspects in Providence MarketPlace, but the car fled and led officers on a pursuit down S. Mt. Juliet Rd to the Antioch area.

A spike attempt was unsuccessful as the car went off-road to avoid the spikes.

Officers lost sight of the car on Hamilton Church Rd.

Once officers lost sight, Metro-Nashville Police were updated that the car was now in their jurisdiction.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Source: Mt. Juliet Police, Smyrna Police