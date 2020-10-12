The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, announces it is awarding scholarships to 328 individual students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States.

A total of $742,000 is being awarded to students from 101 different scholarship funds within The Community Foundation.

The students are attending 147 unique colleges and universities from 29 states, with eight international students from Canada.

“The Community Foundation has helped thousands access educational opportunities they might otherwise have been unable to afford by connecting them with the generosity of others,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “This year we are honored to help hundreds more improve their futures, and the futures of their families, through the transformation offered by an education.”

Congratulations to the 2020 scholarship recipients from Rutherford County:

— Isabelle R. Palmer of Murfreesboro, from Siegel High School, received the DBI Scholarship to attend Washington University at St. Louis.

— Abigail B. Keen of Murfreesboro, from Blackman High School, received the Juliann and Joe Maxwell Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Emily B. List of Murfreesboro, from Central Magnet School, received the DBI Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

— Andrew M. Bruce of Murfreesboro, from Siegel High School, received the Ken Shipp Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Cole C. Martinez of Murfreesboro, from The Comenius School Umbrella Program, received the Genesco Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Jaxon H. Wallace of Smyrna, from Smyrna High School, received the Walter Reece Montgomery Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Justin Tatum of Eagleville, from Eagleville School, received the DBI Scholarship to attend Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

— Mohamad Muday of Murfreesboro, from Stratford STEM Magnet School, received the Edna L. Martin Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Sydney N. Smith of Murfreesboro, from Central Magnet School, received the Tennessee Trucking Foundation Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Alexa Luna of Murfreesboro, from Blackman High School, received the Ken Shipp Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Alicia D. Patton of LaVergne, from LaVergne High School, received the Robert and Mary Churchwell Sr. Scholarship, the Ken Shipp Scholarship, and Drue Smith/Society of Professional Journalists Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Danielly Aguirre of Smyrna, from Stewarts Creek High School, received the Ken Shipp Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Emma C. Stinson of Nashville, from Middle Tennessee Christian School, received the Sen. Carl O. Koella Jr. Memorial Scholarship to attend Belmont University.

— Estefany Quezada Segura of Murfreesboro, from Oakland High School, received the Ken Shipp Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Isabella M. Jordan of Murfreesboro, from HomeLife Academy, received the Juliann and Joe Maxwell Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

— Kaya Kelly of Murfreesboro, from Rockvale High School, received the Juliann and Joe Maxwell Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

— Macy K. Speight of Murfreesboro, from Central Magnet School, received the Ken Shipp Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Madona Aziz of Smyrna, from Stewarts Creek High School, received the Ken Shipp Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

— Sarah Tucker of Murfreesboro, from Siegel High School, received the DBI Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

The Community Foundation scholarships, established by individuals, companies and civic groups, will assist students with tuition and other school-related expenses. Each year, The Community Foundation scholarship committee reviews applications on behalf of donors who entrust The Foundation with administering the annual awards.

The scholarship committee carefully considers applicants’ academic records, test scores, extracurricular activities, work experience, community involvement, and personal recommendations.

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee, three in Kentucky, and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.