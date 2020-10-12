Beau and Burch, located on Murfreesboro City Square, offers fashion-forward casual and athletic clothing for women that will take them from the gym to date night with savoir-faire. Beau and Burch is more than a store, there is something calming and relaxing about the space.

Hanging over the overstuffed couch that sits in the middle of the store is a neon sign that reads, “nobody puts baby in the corner,” the famous quote from Dirty Dancing. It sets the feel of the space, empowering women. Other signs include quotes from Coco Channel, including “A girl should be two things: Classy and fabulous.”

Owner Krissy Birch has put together an assembly of fun active and casual wear that is fun and affordable, including leggings, shorts, joggers, lounge sets, rompers, tops, hoodies, dresses, and jeans. An assortment of accessories are also available, like carry-alls and handbags. She offers a collection of shoes, like Matisse Behave Sneakers covered in the Fall’s hottest looks, leopard spots. Fragrances are also available, including Band of Outlaws, Free People, Smoked Sandalwood.

Birch chooses items that she tries herself, making sure every item is flattering and comfortable. One of her current hot items is the transitional Stevie Set. It is a cropped top with wide legged pants that can go anywhere.

1 of 7

*photos from Beau and Burch Instagram

Barre 11 offers 10% off on Beau and Birch merchandise with membership. Barre 11 offers classes in barre, bounce, and yoga. This is only fitting for a woman who is an admitted Barre and Cycle addict.

This is the second Beau and Birch store, there is also one now located in the Green Hills Mall in Nashville.

Beau and Birch Murfreesboro

113 South Church Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 598-4498

https://www.beauandburch.com/

Hours: Monday through Friday: 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.