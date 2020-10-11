Explore Murfreesboro’s most mysterious mansion after dark. These special nighttime tours will feature some of the unusual and creepy details and characteristics of the over 200-year-old house while it is decorated for the Halloween season. As the doors creak open to reveal the town’s spookiest historic home, the ghosts and goblins are waiting to welcome you to Oaklands Mansion.

As you explore the dark corners and dimly lit parlors, you will find unusual and curious items. For your safety, please bring your own flashlight. These special evening openings of the mansion will take place on October 17, 24, 30 & 31, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. with admission of $15 for adults and students ages 12 & up and $10 for children ages 6-11.

In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, all tickets must be purchased in advance at oaklandsmansion.org. There are a limited number of tickets available for each night. When purchasing your tickets you will also be required to reserve your time. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Be prepared to show proof of payment at check-in. All visitors and staff members are required to wear masks and are asked to follow all state, local and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Adult Admission (ages 12 & up) $15

Student Admission (ages 6-11) $10

Children ages 5 & under are free.

Flashlight Nights is sponsored in part by Susan and Royce Taylor, Amanda and Senator Shane Reeves, and Vision Building Services.

When your flashlight tour is over, if you dare, take a walk on the dimly lit trails of the wetlands and see the dark reflections of Maney Spring.

For your safety, Oaklands’ main drive will be closed. Parking will be located at Oaklands Park Picnic Pavilion, 427 Roberts Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37130.

Limited tickets are available only at oaklandsmansion.org. Find Oaklands Mansion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.